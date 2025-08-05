State Dept. proposes up to $15,000 bond for tourist or business visa applicants

Published by Israel Duro 5 de agosto, 2025

Citizens of several countries who want to enter the U.S. on tourist or business visas will have to pay a bond of up to $15,000 to get permission, according to a pilot project unveiled by the State Department.

The initiative, in line with Trump's immigration policy, seeks to prevent people who enter the country with these permits from staying after the expiration of the temporary permit with which they crossed the border.

As explained by the State Department, the pilot project has a duration of 12 months, and travelers will get their money back if they comply with the rules. If they remain in the country after the expiration of the period to which they are entitled, they will forfeit the bond previously deposited.

Between $5,000 and $15,000

Through this pilot initiative, between $5,000 and $15,000 in deposit will be requested from foreigners from certain countries who want to enter the U.S. The measure will take effect within 15 days, as it is scheduled to be published in the registry on Tuesday.

"Aliens applying for visas as temporary visitors for business or pleasure and who are nationals of countries identified by the department as having high visa overstay rates, where screening and vetting information is deemed deficient, or offering citizenship by investment, if the alien obtained citizenship with no residency requirement, may be subject to the pilot program."

About 565,000 extended-stay cases in 2023

According to a report on fiscal year 2023, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) accounted for about 565,000 cases of overstays, or 1.45% of the total.

The proposal is the latest step in the Trump administration's efforts to tighten requirements for visa applicants. Last week, the State Department announced that many visa renewal applicants would have to submit to an additional in-person interview, something that was not required in the past. In addition, the agency proposed that applicants for the Diversity Visa Lottery program hold valid passports from their country of citizenship.

Also, Trump banned or restricted entry to citizens of 19 countries that are in Africa, have Muslim-majority populations or are ruled by the left, such as Cuba and Venezuela. He has also blocked some students from applying for visas.