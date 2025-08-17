Published by Joaquín Núñez 16 de agosto, 2025

The State Department announced that it will suspend all visitor visas for people from the Gaza Strip. Via social media, the agency led by Marco Rubio explained that it will conduct a "full and thorough review of the process."

The move came as criticism of Benjamin Netanyahu, Israel's prime minister, is mounting over his handling of the humanitarian situation in Gaza.

"All visitor visas for individuals from Gaza are being stopped while we conduct a full and thorough review of the process and procedures used to issue a small number of temporary medical-humanitarian visas in recent days," the State Department posted from the State Department on X.

Shortly thereafter, Congressman Randy Fine (R-FL) celebrated the move and attributed it in part to Laura Loomer, a MAGA activist. "President Trump and Secretary Rubio have immediately halted visas to Gazans that were being issued by deep state actors while we get to the bottom of how this national security risk was allowed," the Florida Republican wrote.

"Massive credit needs to be given to Laura Loomer for uncovering this and making me and other officials aware. Well done, Laura," he added.

Loomer herself reacted to the State Department's original post, "Thank you, Marco Rubio! This is fantastic leadership on your part. I appreciate you addressing this crisis in record speed. Thank you for prioritizing the safety of US citizens."

In addition, the activist assured that the State Department's ban was announced "the release of my reports yesterday exposing flights of GAZANS arriving at airports all across the US."