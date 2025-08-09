Teenager arrested for shooting three people in Times Square

Published by Víctor Mendoza 9 de agosto, 2025

An armed 17-year-old teenager opened fire and wounded three people Saturday in New York's Times Square, city police said. The incident took place at around 1:30 p.m. local time following a dispute, a police spokesman told AFP.

An 18-year-old woman suffered a scratch on her neck, while a 19-year-old man and a 65-year-old man were injured in the lower extremities. All three victims were transported to Bellevue Hospital in New York, where they were determined to be in stable condition.

"The perpetrator has been taken into police custody, and a firearm has been recovered," the spokesperson added. At the moment, the motive for the attack is unknown. The suspect has not been formally charged.