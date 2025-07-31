Anti-woke rebellion: Dunkin' joins American Eagle and releases a commercial starring Gavin Casalegno that infuriates the left

Published by Alejandro Baños 31 de julio, 2025

The new commercial released by American Eagle, starring Sydney Sweeney, promoting its new line of pants unleashed a wave of attacks from users aligned to the radical left on social networks. "Nazi propaganda" and "fascist" were some of the adjectives received by both the clothing firm and the actress of the Euphoria series.

Days later, a new brand has decided to join the American Eagle trend and has released a commercial in which it talks about genes - as Sweeney does -, instead of other topics that the left would like: Dunkin'.

The multinational company specializing in donuts, choosing the actor of the series The Summer I Turned Pretty Gavin Casalegno as its image, has released its new commercial to promote a summer soft drink. In it, the performer alludes to his "tan," saying he has it thanks to "genetics."

"Look, I didn’t ask to be the king of summer, it just kinda happened. This tan? Genetics," Casalegno comments in the commercial. "Can’t help it — every time I drink a Golden Hour Refresher, it’s like the sun just finds me. So if sipping these refreshers makes me the king of summer? Guilty as charged."

Right off the bat, the actor's voiced script in the commercial prompted various leftist profiles to show their outrage at what they hear. For example, Instagram user @diabolicalgrapes pointed out that Dunkin' promotes "eugenics," i.e., "the disproven belief that selective breeding for certain inherited human traits can improve the fitness of future generations," as defines the National Human Genome Research Institute (NHGRI).

Another user, also on Instagram, named @profile_4714 said that, because of this commercial, he will "never" ever consume a Dunkin' product again, believing that the appropriate thing to do is to boycott the multinational.

In contrast, there are other profiles that applaud Dunkin's decision, such as, for example, @aperture_n_art, who assures that "libs are losing their weak minds." While @wendy_xx wrote: "I’ll have to stop by Dunkin and get a drink on my way to go buy a pair of American Eagle jeans."