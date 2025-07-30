'The Dark Knight Rises' and 'Rambo III' actor Alon Aboutboul dies

Published by Alejandro Baños 30 de julio, 2025

Israeli actor Alon Aboutboul—who was a cast member of films such as Rambo III (1988) and The Dark Knight Rises (2012), among others—died in Tel Aviv. He was 60 years old.

According to authorities, Aboutboul was on a beach when he suddenly collapsed. Emergency services performed resuscitation maneuvers, but failed to reverse the cardiorespiratory arrest.

Israel's Minister of Culture and Sport, Miki Zohar, voiced his grief over Aboutboul's death and sent his condolences to the actor's family.

"I was deeply saddened to learn of the sudden passing of actor Alon Aboutboul, may his memory be blessed. Over the years, he played a wide range of characters, bringing depth and emotion to them, leaving a deep mark on Israeli culture," wrote Zohar on X.

In addition to the aforementioned films, Aboutboul appeared in other Hollywood productions such as Munich (2005), Body of Lies (2008) and London Has Fallen (2016) and in series such as Fringe (2011) and Snowfall (2017).

He lived in Los Angeles (California) with his wife and four children.