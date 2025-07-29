What we know about Shane Tamura, the suspect in the New York City shooting

Published by Williams Perdomo 29 de julio, 2025

Shane Tamura, the suspect in Monday night’s Midtown high-rise shooting that left an NYPD officer and four others dead, was carrying a note in his pocket expressing grievances with the NFL, authorities said.

In the note, the young man also claimed he suffered from chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE), a brain injury, according to sources who spoke to outlets including The New York Post and Bloomberg.

In that regard, it was also learned that on his social media profile, Tamura revealed that his football career ended after a head injury and wrote that the NFL didn't do enough to combat CTE.

In the note, the 27-year-old referenced Terry Long, a former Pittsburgh Steelers player who committed suicide 20 years ago by ingesting antifreeze and who also suffered from chronic traumatic encephalopathy.

"Terry Long, football gave me CTE and it caused me to drink a gallon of antifreeze (...) Please study brain for CTE. I’m sorry. The league knowingly concealed the dangers to our brains to maximize profits," the note said, according to NYP sources.

Meanwhile, Mayor Eric Adams confirmed that Tamura's note "alluded to having CTE from playing NFL." However, he clarified that the subject "never played in the NFL."

"We’re still going through the suicide note to zero on in the exact reason but at this time it appears as if it’s something attached to his belief he experienced CTE from the NFL", the mayor explained on Fox 5.