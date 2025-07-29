New York shooting: attacker kills five people, including a police officer, before committing suicide in a luxury office building

Published by Emmanuel Alejandro Rondón 28 de julio, 2025

A man armed with an assault rifle stormed into an office building in Midtown Manhattan, New York, and opened fire indiscriminately, murdering five people, including a police officer, and wounding six others before taking his own life.

According to authorities, the attack occurred around 6:30 p.m., during rush hour, at the 44-story luxury building at 324 Park Avenue, which houses the offices of investment firm Blackstone and the headquarters of the NFL.

The attacker, now deceased from a self-inflicted bullet, was identified as Shane Tamura, 27, from Las Vegas. There are still no further details about the attacker.

This is how the events unfolded

According to police sources and civilians present cited by the New York Post, Tamura entered the lobby of the building carrying a semi-automatic rifle, dressed in a blazer, button-down shirt, and dark glasses.

Witnesses described the events as a "burst of gunfire," typical of an automatic weapon. After opening fire on the first floor, Tamura quickly went up to other floors and continued firing at civilians and security personnel.

"I was at work, and this guy came in with an assault rifle and started shooting," a building worker told the New York Post.

Finally, after reaching the 33rd floor, he barricaded himself in and shot himself in the head.

In the exchange of gunfire, two NYPD officers were wounded. One of them, who was contracted for a private security service for the building, died in the hospital.

The total number of victims and injured could increase as the hours go by.

Ongoing investigations

A video posted by FOX 5 NY shows NYPD officers carrying injured bodies, while others sought to revive a victim with CPR maneuvers.

The area was cordoned off by dozens of patrol cars, ambulances, fire trucks, and helicopters as NYPD and Sheriff's Department tactical teams evacuated the building floor by floor to make sure there was no second attacker. The bomb squad and FBI were also present as part of protocol.

"The scene has been contained, and the lone shooter has been neutralized," said NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch.

During the attack, Mayor Eric Adams asked citizens to avoid the area between Park Avenue and East 51st Street.

"New Yorkers: there is an active shooter investigation taking place in Midtown right now. Please take proper safety precautions if you are in the vicinity, and do not go outside if you are near Park Avenue and East 51st Street," Adams said.

Also, the FBI confirmed its involvement in the investigation, although the case remains in the hands of local law enforcement. FBI deputy director Dan Bongino said an active investigation has been opened to clarify the attacker's motive, for now unknown.

In turn, Attorney General Pam Bondi reported that the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York, Jay Clayton, activated a command center to support the work of local authorities.