Trump demanded that the Cleveland Guardians and Washington Commanders take back the 'Indians' and 'Redskins' names

Published by Luis Francisco Orozco 22 de julio, 2025

The president Donald Trump publicly called Sunday for the Cleveland Guardians baseball team and the Washington Commanders soccer team to change their names back to Indians and Redskins, respectively, noting there was a "big clamoring" to undo the rebranding that the two franchises materialized in recent years. Those decisions generated two of the most controversial sporting events of the decade, having been viewed by many as an attempt by the teams to content left-wing woke groups.

"The Washington ‘Whatever’s’ should IMMEDIATELY change their name back to the Washington Redskins Football Team. There is a big clamoring for this. Likewise, the Cleveland Indians, one of the six original baseball teams, with a storied past. Our great Indian people, in massive numbers, want this to happen. Their heritage and prestige is systematically being taken away from them. Times are different now than they were three or four years ago. We are a Country of passion and common sense. OWNERS, GET IT DONE!!!" posted Trump on Truth Social.

"Ridiculous name change."

In a second post, the conservative leader added that his "statement about the Washington Redskins has totally blown up, but only in a very positive way," adding that, "if they don't change the name back," it could block plans for a new stadium for the team. "The Owner of the Cleveland Baseball Team, Matt Dolan, who is very political, has lost three Elections in a row because of that ridiculous name change. What he doesn’t understand is that if he changed the name back to the Cleveland Indians, he might actually win an Election. Indians are being treated very unfairly. MAKE INDIANS GREAT AGAIN (MIGA)!" said Trump.

In July 2020, Washington's National Football League (NFL) team announced that it would retire both the Redskins name and logoafter an internal review, renaming itself the "Washington Football Team" for just over a year and a half, until February 2022 when they were renamed the Commanders. Similarly, the Major League Baseball (MLB) team dropped the name "Indians" after it had existed for more than a century, following the 2021 season.