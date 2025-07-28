Nevada: Shooting at Grand Sierra Resort casino leaves several injured

Shooting at the Grand Sierra Resort in Reno, Nevada. YouTube/LiveNOW from FOX .

Published by Alejandro Baños 28 de julio, 2025

Authorities in Reno, Nevada responded to a shooting that occurred in the vicinity of the Grand Sierra Resort casino and left several people injured.

A few minutes after the shooting, which began around 7:25 AM local time, authorities located the suspect, who had to be transported to a hospital after being shot.

"Suspect is in custody with no outstanding threat to the community," the Reno Police Department wrote on X.

What, at the moment, was not specified was the number of those injured. However, Caroline Ackerman, a spokeswoman for Renown Regional Medical Center, reported that several people with gunshot wounds had to be treated, in statements collected by the Associated Press.

Nevada Governor Joe Lombardo issued a statement in which he called for prayers for the injured, while congratulating law enforcement for averting a larger tragedy.

In addition to Reno police, state authorities and Washoe County Sheriff's Office deputies had to take action against the suspect.