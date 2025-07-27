Philadelphia police say 5 people shot on Saturday, including 7-year-old, one pronounced dead

There were five people shot, including a 7-year-old, in two Philadelphia shootings on Saturday.

According to local news reports, a bullet grazed the side of the girl's head, and her mother, a 26-year-old, was treated at the hospital for several gunshot wounds.

Reports said that both the girl and her mother are in stable condition.

Other victims included a 29-year-old who is in critical condition and a 26-year-old who died.

Another shooting occurred nearby where a 42-year-old man was struck by bullets multiple times. Police said he is currently in critical condition.

The local NBC affiliate reported that police haven't made any arrests yet and they haven't determined the motive.

