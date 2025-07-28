ICE considers expanding use of electronic ankle bracelets on illegal immigrants

Published by Alejandro Baños 28 de julio, 2025

Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) is studying the possibility of increasing the use of electronic ankle bracelets and implanting them in some 180,000 illegal immigrants, with the aim of having them located 24 hours a day.

The agency conveyed its idea through an internal memo sent on June 9, which was accessed by The Washington Post. In the memo, ICE explained that it would implant the electronic ankle bracelet on all illegal immigrants who are enrolled in the Alternatives to Detention (ATD) program "whenever possible."

"If the alien is not being arrested at the time of reporting, escalate their supervision level to GPS ankle monitors whenever possible and increase reporting requirements," said Dawnisha M. Helland, acting deputy assistant director for non-detained immigrant management.

ICE stressed that this measure would help illegal immigrants seeking to evade the courts eventually come forward so that their cases can proceed.

At present, an estimated about 24,000 illegal immigrants wear an electronic ankle bracelet. An exception would be made for pregnant women, who would have the device placed on their wrists.