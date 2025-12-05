Jesus, ‘light of all mankind’: Trump's speech stresses the true meaning of the holidays at the National Christmas Tree lighting

Published by Israel Duro 5 de diciembre, 2025

Donald Trump wanted to make clear what we celebrate this holiday season during the White House tree-lighting ceremony, which he presided over alongside Melania: "In him was life, and that life was the light of all mankind." The president moved away from the Wokism—and anti-Christianity—prevailing among Western democracies to put at the center what these dates really mean: the coming into the world of Jesus, the Son of God.

"He brought into the world the gift of God's love and promise of salvation for every person"

Trump wanted to make clear, in the face of all governments that shy away from the figure and name of Christ, and even from "Christmas," what makes this holiday special:

"During this holy season, Christians everywhere rejoice at the miracle in Bethlehem, more than 2,000 years ago, when the Son of God, our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, came down from heaven to be with us. Full of grace and truth, he brought the gift of God’s love into the world and the promise of salvation for every person and every nation.

Tonight, this beautiful evergreen tree glows bright on the dark and cold winter night and reminds us of the words of the Gospel of John: ‘In Him was life, and that life was the light of all mankind.’ Beautiful words.

With the birth of Jesus, human history turned from night to day. His Word and His example call us to love one another, to serve one another, and to honor the sacred truth that every child is specially made in the image of God."

The importance of Jesus in the U.S. since its founding

Trump, moreover, wanted to highlight the importance of the figure of Christ in the nation from its very beginnings, now that the 250th anniversary of its founding is approaching: according to the president, the country "stood tall, in part because millions of our citizens have heeded that call, and the faith and service of Christians have been essential parts of America’s strength from the very, very beginning."

Melania lit the National Christmas Tree

Then, with the traditional countdown, it was the first lady who was in charge of pressing the button that turned on the lights of the National Christmas Tree.