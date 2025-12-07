Voz media US Voz.us
Nigeria confirms release of 100 children abducted from Catholic school

The students and several staff were seized on Nov. 21 by gunmen who stormed into an area frequently affected by criminal gangs.

The early Nov. 21 raid on St. Mary's co-educational schoolJohn Okunyomih /AFP

Sabrina Martin
Sabrina Martin

The government of Nigeria confirmed the release of the 100 students who had remained in captivity since November, when an armed group stormed St. Mary's Catholic school in the state of Niger. The news was reported Sunday by local station Channels Television, which reported that the minors are already in government custody.

A kidnapping that paralyzed the community

The children and several employees were seized on Nov. 21 by gunmen who attacked the boarding school in Papiri, an area hit frequently by criminal gangs.

Some 50 students escaped that same day, but for weeks there was no information on the whereabouts of the other minors, some very young, or the staff.

The Christian Association of Nigeria had reported that 12 school workers were also in the hands of the kidnappers. The attack sparked concern among Christian communities that schools and churches continue to be targets of violence.

Kidnappings in schools persist

The case again highlighted that, more than 10 years after the Chibok kidnapping, attacks on schools continue in the country. The problem has become a point of attention for the United States, and President Donald Trump has kept Nigeria on the list of countries of particular concern over allegations of abuses against Christians.

Lack of details about the operation

Although Nigerian authorities have celebrated the recovery of the children, outstanding details about the operation, the status of the abducted workers and the government's ability to prevent further incidents have left doubts open about stability in the north of the country.

