'Under Attack': Threats against ICE agents have skyrocketed 1,200 percent

Published by Israel Duro 8 de diciembre, 2025

The situation for ICE agents continues to complicate and become even more dangerous. The inflammatory rhetoric of Democratic leaders and radical leftist groups—in the latter case also with physical assaults—has caused threats to ICE agents to skyrocket 1,200%, border czar Tom Homan denounced.

"They are being exposed on social networks. They've been targeted. They've been shot at."

During an interview on CNN, Homan stressed how difficult it is for the men and women who are "looking for the worst of the worst" to protect the country and citizens:

"Threats on ICE officers are up 1200%. They‘re being doxxed on social media. They‘re getting death threats every day. They’ve been attacked. They‘ve been shot at. And you know, these officers out there are looking for the worst of the worst. So they‘re protecting themselves. And I think they‘re following the law. And if any ICE officer acts out of policy or does something inappropriate, they‘ll be held accountable."

Now, "the law enforcers, the bad guys and those who broke the laws are victims."

A situation that led the border czar to denounce that ICE agents "are under attack. And we find ourselves in a situation in this country where, all of a sudden, law enforcement, bad guys and lawbreakers are victims."

Finally, Homan noted that while he cannot be present at every operation, he is confident that the men and women of ICE and Border Patrol are doing the right thing, as they have been trained to do. The most visible face of Trump's immigration policy also assured that he will not look the other way if any agents are shown to be committing illegal acts and will be held accountable.