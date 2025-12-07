Homan announces that Trump administration has rescued more than 60,000 kids lost during Biden era

Published by Israel Duro 7 de diciembre, 2025

Tom Homan announced that the Trump administration has rescued some 62,000 of the 300,000 children who entered illegally and were lost track of during the Biden era. Many were saved from sex traffickers or child exploitation.

The border czar made the announcement during an interview on “Fox and Friends” on Sunday.

"I can't speak to some of the bad deals we uncovered. President Trump again showed why he's the best president in my lifetime. Over 62,000 children," he said.

Homan charges that Biden stopped looking for missing children

Homan again railed against the previous president's immigration policy, lamenting that "More than half a million children were smuggled into this country illegally under Joe Biden."

Worst, however, was that "they lost track of 300,000. President Trump made a commitment from day one that we will do everything we can to find every one of these children." According to Homan, the previous administration was no longer looking for them.

"We know that many of them are involved in sex trafficking. Many are subjected to forced labor. Many are being mistreated," the border czar claimed.