Trump criticizes Cuellar for seeking reelection as a Democrat after pardon: 'Such a lack of loyalty'

Published by Sabrina Martin 7 de diciembre, 2025

President Donald Trump launched fresh criticism Sunday against Rep. Henry Cuellar (D-Texas), just days after pardoning him and his wife, Imelda Cuellar, who were facing federal charges for alleged bribery.

Trump questioned why, after receiving the pardon, the lawmaker announced his candidacy for reelection as a Democrat for 2026. In a post on Truth Social, the president reproached Cuellar for returning to work with the same Democratic leadership that, according to him, sought to impose severe prison sentences on him and his wife. He also called the decision a show of disloyalty and warned that Texas voters would not view it favorably.

"Only a short time after signing the Pardon, Congressman Henry Cuellar announced that he will be ‘running’ for Congress again ... continuing to work with the same Radical Left Scum that just weeks before wanted him and his wife to spend the rest of their lives in Prison. ... Such a lack of LOYALTY," said Trump.

Cuellar's response: Democratic identity and willingness to collaborate

During an interview with Maria Bartiromo on Fox News' "Sunday Morning Futures," Cuellar defended his choice to remain on the Democratic ticket for 2026. The lawmaker quoted a well-known phrase from President Lyndon B. Johnson in stating that he considers himself an American first, a Texan second and a Democrat last.

Cuellar described himself as a "conservative Democrat" and said he is willing to work with the president when there is common ground. He also expressed that putting partisan loyalty before the interests of the country hurts the United States.

Federal charges remain pending

The pardon came while the criminal case is still active. In March last year, the Justice Department indicted Henry and Imelda Cuellar on 14 counts related to payments allegedly coming from an Azerbaijani state oil company and a Mexican bank.

In August, a federal judge dropped two of those charges at the request of prosecution, and scheduled the trial for 2026.

Trump has insisted that the indictment was a retaliation pushed by the Biden administration, arguing that Cuellar had criticized White House immigration policy. According to the president, that stance led to a "merciless" attack on the representative and his family.