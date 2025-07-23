FBI arrests a man with seven homemade bombs in alleged plot to blow up Manhattan

Published by Diane Hernández 23 de julio, 2025

A New York man who was arrested a few weeks ago now faces federal charges for allegedly building and hiding homemade bombs throughout Manhattan, including on active subway tracks and residential rooftops.

Michael Gann, 55, an Inwood resident, was formally charged Tuesday with making at least seven improvised explosive devices (IEDs) using chemicals that he purchased on the Internet, according to U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York Jay Clayton.

"As alleged, Michael Gann built explosive devices, stored them on a rooftop in SoHo and threw one onto the subway tracks, endangering countless lives," Clayton said.

Authorities say Gann's alleged actions included throwing an improvised explosive device (IED) onto the Williamsburg Bridge subway tracks and stockpiling explosives, some with shotgun shells, on top of Manhattan apartment buildings. Among the homemade devices, one with approximately 30 grams of explosive powder was recovered.

He was arrested on June 5 with another device, officials said. That same day, Gann reportedly posted on Instagram, "Who wants me to go out and play like there's no tomorrow?"

FBI Deputy Director Christopher Raia credited swift interagency collaboration for apprehending Gann before he could cause harm. NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch praised the coordinated effort, noting that it ensured a successful outcome with no injuries.

The case is being handled by the U.S. Attorney's Homeland Security and International Narcotics Unit.

Gann was charged with one count of attempted destruction of property by explosives (mandatory minimum sentence of five years, maximum of 20), one count of transportation of explosive materials (maximum of 10) and one count of unlawful possession of destructive devices (maximum of 10).

Sentencing will be determined by a judge.