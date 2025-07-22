Trump's border czar threatens sanctuary cities: 'We're going to flood the zone' with ICE agents

Published by Diane Hernández 22 de julio, 2025

The Donald Trump administration announced increased action related to its immigration policy in so-called "sanctuary cities," such as Los Angeles and New York. This came on Monday, as Tom Homan, the president's hard-line border czar, confirmed he was sending immigration agents to communities and job sites to "arrest that bad guy."

The Trump administration is targeting these regions in the next phase of its deportation campaign after labeling them "sanctuaries for criminals" following the shooting of an off-duty police officer in a New York park, allegedly by an undocumented person with a criminal record.

Homan promised to "flood the zone" with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents in an effort to overcome the lack of cooperation he said the government faces from Democratic-led cities in its quest to arrest and detain undocumented migrants.

His pledge came hours after the arrest of two undocumented men from the Dominican Republic allegedly guilty of attacking an ICE officer and causing gunshot wounds to his arm and face in an apparent robbery attempt in New York's Riverside Park on Saturday night.

ICE takes over sanctuary cities

"Sanctuary cities are now our priority" in the immigration offensive, the border czar said during a press conference from the Department of Homeland Security.

"What we’re going to do [is deploy] more agents in New York City to look for that bad guy so sanctuary cities get exactly what they don’t want – more agents in the community and more agents in the worksite," Homan said.

The official added that he will "work hard" with Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem to "to keep President Trump’s promise and his commitment several weeks ago that sanctuary cities are now our priority."

It is unclear when Homan plans to "flood" sanctuary cities with more federal immigration agents or how many asylum seekers not on federal wanted lists might be affected by the new measures.