CBS nominated for Emmy for interview that faces $20 billion Trump lawsuit

Published by Sabrina Martin 2 de mayo, 2025

CBS's 60 Minutes was nominated for Emmy Awards for an interview that continues to generate controversy. The National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences announced this week that the special with then-presidential candidate Kamala Harris - a primetime broadcast criticized for its editing - will compete in the Outstanding Edited Interview category.

However, that same interview is the centerpiece of a lawsuit of $20 billion lawsuit filed by President Donald Trump, who accuses CBS News and its parent company, Paramount Global, of election interference. The legal claim alleges that the content was manipulated to favor Democratic candidates in the midst of the campaign, omitting key parts of Harris' answer to a foreign policy question.

Following the news, the White House, through communications director Steven Cheung, reacted to the nomination with irony: "Of course it’s nominated for best editing because it takes some serious talent to edit Kamala’s answer into something that’s coherent and understandable, which in the end they still failed to do."

A controversial interview, now celebrated by the industry

During the conversation, journalist Bill Whitaker asked Harris about the apparent lack of coordination between Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and the Biden Administration. Harris' response, described by some critics as confusing and incoherent, was broadcast in two segments: one in a preview of the Face the Nation program and another during the full 60 Minutes special.

Subsequently, and by order of Federal Communications Commission (FCC) Chairman Brendan Carr, CBS published the full transcript and uncut video as part of an investigation to determine whether the network violated the "news distortion" policy following the filing of a formal complaint.

A tense corporate environment

Since Trump filed the original $10 billion lawsuit, the figure doubled, reflecting the gravity with which his legal team views the alleged editorial manipulation. According to inside sources, the climate at CBS has become increasingly uncertain, marked by rumors of out-of-court settlements and fear of possible retaliation by the former chairman.

The show's executive producer, Bill Owens, recently resigned, citing internal pressures that he said compromised the space's editorial independence. Meanwhile, Shari Redstone - Paramount's majority shareholder - is reportedly pushing to resolve the conflict to facilitate a future merger with Skydance Media.