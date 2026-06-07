Hegseth advocates for action in Europe against migration 'invasion' in D-Day speech

Published by Nicholas Ballasy 7 de junio, 2026

U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth warned that Europe is facing what he described as a new “invasion” tied to migration on Saturday’s D-Day anniversary commemorations in Normandy.

Hegseth pointed to countries including Spain, Italy, Greece and Bulgaria, arguing that European governments have failed to adequately respond to the issue.

“Different European beaches are stormed by dangerous ideologies,” Hegseth said during the address, questioning whether European capitals would act before it was “too late.”

His speech took place at the Normandy American Cemetery during ceremonies marking the 82nd anniversary of the Allied landings.

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