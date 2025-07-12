At least 500 tourists evacuated from Grand Canyon due to wildfire

File image with an aerial view of the Grand Canyon. AFP.

Published by Diane Hernández 12 de julio, 2025

Authorities announced Friday that a group of residents and at least 500 tourists were evacuated from an area of the famed Grand Canyon in the southwestern U.S. due to rapidly spreading wildfires nearby.

Due to the advancing Dragon Bravo fire in Grand Canyon National Park, all North Rim residents must evacuate the area immediately, the National Park Service announced in a message on X.

Dragon Bravo, sparked by a lightning strike, has been burning since July 4. As of Friday afternoon, it had spread across 61 hectares (about 150 acres) and remained fully out of control, according to a government incident report.

Meanwhile, the White Sage fire, which ignited Thursday, has burned approximately 10,975 acres of brush near the North Rim of the national park. Officials say it is not under control.

"Last night, Grand Canyon staff safely evacuated approximately 500 visitors from the North Rim due to the fire," the park reported on X.

"All visitors have left the area, and park employees and residents remain sheltered in their homes," it added.

Fire spreads

The fire is burning just outside Grand Canyon National Park and is approaching Jacob Lake, Arizona—a town known as the gateway to the North Rim. Images provided by authorities show large plumes of smoke rising over the scrub desert.

"We evacuated about 40 people, but many more had left the area before our arrival," Coconino County sheriff's spokesman Jon Paxton told AFP, adding that most of the evacuees were campers.

The park’s South Rim, which attracts the most visitors, remains open and accessible.

With its breathtaking scenery, the Grand Canyon—a reddish gorge carved by the Colorado River—is one of the most visited tourist destinations in the country, attracting nearly five million visitors annually.

Other notable incidents this week

Another national park in the southwestern U.S., Black Canyon of the Gunnison in Colorado, was completely evacuated Thursday due to a lightning-caused wildfire. Fueled by strong winds, dry vegetation, and high temperatures, the fire has already burned over 1,480 acres.

In addition, an extreme heat warning was issued this week for Grand Canyon National Park, with temperatures expected to exceed 115°F in the shade in some areas.

On Tuesday, a 67-year-old hiker was found deceased in the park. Although the investigation is ongoing, early indications suggest his death was heat-related.