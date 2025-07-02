2025 sets record for most fires: Over 80 are still active across the country

Published by Williams Perdomo 2 de julio, 2025

In 2025, the country is experiencing the highest number of wildfires in at least a decade, with over 34,000 incidents recorded in just six months. This figure, double that of the same period in 2024, high the alarming rise in fire frequency.

Despite the record number of incidents, the total area burned so far—around 1.8 million acres—remains lower than in some of the more devastating years. Meanwhile, at least 10 fires are currently active in California, with 68 in Alaska.

Authorities issued a warning regarding the Juniper fire, which forced approximately 5,000 residents in Riverside County, California, east of Los Angeles, to evacuate. The fire is currently 30% contained.

"Wildfire activity remains high across the country, with 86 large fires actively burning and three new ones reported today,” the National Interagency Fire Center explained in a report released Tuesday.

Authorities noted that of the total fires, 68 are being managed with a specific strategy. "While the total number of acres burned is just under 1.8 million, the number of fires we’ve seen this year is above average, underscoring the importance of early action, prevention, and public awareness.”

The Juniper fire is one of three active fires in Riverside County. Meanwhile, the Wolf Fire, which began on Sunday, has scorched over 2,400 acres. The Lake Fire, which burned 489 acres, is now 70% contained.