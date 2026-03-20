Chuck Norris has passed away at the age of 86: an icon of action movies and martial arts

Published by Diane Hernández 20 de marzo, 2026

Actor and martial arts legend Chuck Norris died Friday at the age of 86, his family said in a statement released on social networks.

"Although we want to keep the circumstances private, please know that he was accompanied by his family and at peace," the official message quoted by AFP said.

The family text adds, "To the world, he was a martial artist, an actor, and a symbol of strength. To us, he was a devoted husband, a beloved father and grandfather, an amazing brother, and the heart of our family." A black-and-white profile photo of the actor whose breakout role was in The Dragon, the 1972 film starring Bruce Lee, accompanies the sad news.

Norris was one of the most iconic figures of American action cinema, recognized both for his career in Hollywood and for his influence in the world of martial arts. Throughout his career, he built an iconic image associated with discipline, strength and on-screen heroism.

His legacy transcends generations, consolidating himself as a cultural reference in and out of entertainment.

The news portal TMZ reported that Norris had reportedly suffered a medical emergency, but did not offer details. Asked by AFP about it, the office representing the actor declined to comment.

Norris, a martial arts legend famous for starring in blockbuster action films in the 1980s, turned 86 last week and marked the celebration with a social media post.

"I don't get old. I level up," he noted in a video in which he is seen training with a man.

A black belt in several disciplines, the actor went on to create his own brand of martial arts, called Chun Kuk Do.