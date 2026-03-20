Two former FBI agents who investigated Trump sue Patel for being summarily fired

Published by Alejandro Baños 20 de marzo, 2026

Two former FBI agents have filed a lawsuit against FBI Director Kash Patel, alleging that they were allegedly summarily fired after investigating President Donald Trump for his alleged involvement in the 2020 election election meddling case.

This Thursday, the two former agents—whose names were not disclosed and were identified as John Doe 1 and John Doe 2—allege that Patel "terminated their employment with the FBI solely because of their assignment to Arctic Frost," the agency’s internal name for the investigation into Donald Trump. Something they claimed violated their constitutional rights, according to information reported by AFP.

"No internal investigation, notification or hearing preceded their dismissals. Nor were the plaintiffs presented with any evidence purportedly supporting their dismissals or given an opportunity to appeal," they said, adding that their involvement with Arctic Frost was supportive.

In addition to Patel, Attorney General Pam Bondi was also named in the lawsuit, along with the FBI and the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ).

The plaintiffs ask the court to reinstate them to their positions and to declare that the termination of their contracts violated their rights to free speech and due process.