Congresswoman Veronica Escobar's aide accused of posing as an attorney to gain access to ICE facilities

Published by Diane Hernández 20 de marzo, 2026

A political and legal controversy has blown up following accusations by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) against a member of Texas Congresswoman Veronica Escobar's staff, who allegedly posed as a lawyer on multiple occasions to enter immigration detention facilities.

According to a letter sent on March 18 by ICE Acting Director Todd M. Lyons, social worker Benito Torres allegedly falsified his professional status at least 11 times between September 2025 and January 2026 to gain access to the detention center known as Camp East Montana.

According to the official document, Torres claimed to be an attorney or "accredited representative" before immigration authorities, even claiming to have a signed G-28 form, a document that certifies the legal representation of a detainee. ICE contends that these statements were false and that he was allowed to meet with detainees in federal custody.

Telephone misuse and security breaches

The accusation goes beyond professional impersonation. ICE says that during a visit on Jan. 30, Torres allegedly brought in a cell phone—something strictly prohibited—and distributed it to several detainees.

The administrator of the center himself detected the situation and confronted the advisor, who at the time admitted that he was not a lawyer and claimed to be there as a private citizen. However, he also allegedly stated that his visit was coordinated with Escobar's office and ICE authorities, something that was later denied by the agency.

"The available evidence shows that your employee posed as an attorney, violated security rules and made false statements to staff," Lyons wrote in his missive, which also notifies of Torres' permanent ban on access to any ICE facility.

Ongoing investigation and political pressure

Following the incident, ICE reviewed historical records and concluded that Torres would have repeated this pattern on multiple previous visits. The agency is now asking Congresswoman Escobar to clarify whether her staffer acted under instructions from her office and whether she will cooperate with an eventual federal investigation.

The case would not be isolated. The agency cites a similar incident that occurred in November 2025, when a member of Sen. Tammy Duckworth's staff was fired after posing as a lawyer to gain access to detainees.

Escobar's response: "unfounded accusations"



"I have every reason to believe that these accusations are unfounded," she said, describing Torres as "a dedicated public servant, Army veteran and experienced member of my team."



Escobar also hit back by pointing out that ICE has ignored repeated requests for information about the Camp East Montana facility, including allegations of deaths in custody, outbreaks of diseases such as COVID-19, measles and tuberculosis, as well as alleged cases of abuse and lack of medical and legal care.



It also accused the federal administration of using "intimidation tactics" against members of Congress to hinder its oversight work. Congresswoman Escobar rejected categorically the accusations through her official X account, defending her collaborator:"I have every reason to believe that these," she said, describing Torres as "a dedicated public servant, Army veteran and experienced member of my team."Escobar also hit back by pointing out thatabout the Camp East Montana facility, including allegations of deaths in custody, outbreaks of diseases such as COVID-19, measles and tuberculosis, as well as allegedand lack of medical and legal care.It also accused the federal administration of using "" against members of Congress to hinder its oversight work.

DHS backs up accusations

For its part, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) publicly reiterated the allegations, claiming that Torres not only posed as an attorney, but also signed federal documentation claiming to legally represent specific detainees.

According to DHS, staff records and testimony confirm a repeated pattern of deceptive conduct.

The case opens a new front of tension between immigration authorities and Democratic lawmakers, in a context already marked by criticism over conditions in detention centers and the scope of congressional oversight. The possible spillover into a federal investigation could further escalate the political conflict in Washington.