DHS: Tenth consecutive month with no illegal immigrants released at border

Published by Williams Perdomo 20 de marzo, 2026

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and Customs and Border Protection (CBP) reported that it marked the tenth consecutive month without releases of illegal immigrants at the border, maintaining a historically low trend in border crossings.

In that regard, DHS detailed that the February data also showed that CBP recorded the highest number of drug seizures in a single month since October 2021.

“Ten straight months of ZERO illegal aliens released at the border. President Trump promised to secure the Border, and that is a promise we delivered,” said Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem. “We have the most secure border in American history. Our borders are CLOSED to lawbreakers.”

CBP Commissioner Rodney Scott said February marks the 10th consecutive month that the Border Patrol has not released a single undocumented immigrant into the interior of the country, clearly reflecting a stance of prioritizing enforcement and restoring the integrity of our nation's borders.

The department highlighted that the sustained decline in illegal border crossings and apprehensions-now at levels not seen in more than three decades, demonstrates the impact of strong border control policies. With a 95% reduction in daily apprehensions over the Biden Administration and 13 consecutive months with fewer than 9,000 apprehensions at the Southwest border, the border remains more secure than ever.