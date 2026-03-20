DHS: Tenth consecutive month with no illegal immigrants released at border
The Department of Homeland Security detailed that February data also showed that CBP recorded the highest number of drug seizures in a single month since October 2021.
The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and Customs and Border Protection (CBP) reported that it marked the tenth consecutive month without releases of illegal immigrants at the border, maintaining a historically low trend in border crossings.
In that regard, DHS detailed that the February data also showed that CBP recorded the highest number of drug seizures in a single month since October 2021.
“Ten straight months of ZERO illegal aliens released at the border. President Trump promised to secure the Border, and that is a promise we delivered,” said Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem. “We have the most secure border in American history. Our borders are CLOSED to lawbreakers.”
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CBP Commissioner Rodney Scott said February marks the 10th consecutive month that the Border Patrol has not released a single undocumented immigrant into the interior of the country, clearly reflecting a stance of prioritizing enforcement and restoring the integrity of our nation's borders.
The department highlighted that the sustained decline in illegal border crossings and apprehensions-now at levels not seen in more than three decades, demonstrates the impact of strong border control policies. With a 95% reduction in daily apprehensions over the Biden Administration and 13 consecutive months with fewer than 9,000 apprehensions at the Southwest border, the border remains more secure than ever.
Border surveillance reaches historic levels
- The total number of CBP encounters decreased in February.
- Nationally, CBP encounters (26,963) were 22% lower than last month and 88% below the Biden Administration's monthly average.
- The total number of CBP encounters so far this fiscal year is lower than in February 2024.
- Encounters this fiscal year (153,155) are 40% lower than those recorded in February 2024 alone.
- Arrests along the southwest border were 97% lower than during Biden's tenure.
- Arrests made by Border Patrol along the southwest border in February (6.603) were 92% below the 33-year monthly average and 97% below the peak reached during the Biden Administration (December 2023).
- Third consecutive month with fewer than 9.000 apprehensions at the Southwest border.
- The average daily number of apprehensions in February was 95% lower than during the Biden Administration.
- The average number of daily apprehensions made by Border Patrol along the Southwest border (236) was 95% lower than the daily average recorded during the Biden Administration.
- The number of daily apprehensions by the U.S. Border Patrol in February was lower than a single hour during the height of the Biden Administration (336 per hour in December 2023).
- Marijuana seizures increased 129%.
- Fentanyl seizures increased 67%.
- Methamphetamine seizures increased 46%.
- Cocaine seizures increased 39%.
- Heroin seizures increased 10%.