California's largest wildfire this year ravages nearly 70,000 acres

The so-called "Mother Fire" broke out Wednesday in a mountainous area of Los Padres National Forest in San Luis Obispo County, roughly 350 miles north of Los Angeles.

Firefighters in CaliforniaAP / Cordon Press.

Authorities reported that a wildfire declared three days ago in California had burned more than 28,300 hectares as of Friday, despite the efforts of 600 firefighters deployed to contain it.

The so-called "Mother Fire" broke out Wednesday in a mountainous area of Los Padres National Forest in San Luis Obispo County, about 220 miles north of Los Angeles.

About 200 people have been ordered to evacuate, and dozens of homes remain at risk from the blaze.

The fire has already burned more than 28,300 hectares. According to the latest update from Cal Fire, California’s state firefighting agency, more than 600 firefighters and 40 vehicles have been mobilized to contain it.

"In just the past 24 hours, 15 new fires have ignited — on federal land — from Modoc to Klamath to Trinity," California Gov. Gavin Newsom, a Democrat, said on X.

Several fires across the country

El Madre is one of several wildfires burning this summer in the western U.S., where forecasters are predicting a very challenging fire season following a dry winter and hot spring.

The California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection reported responding to more than 65 wildfires across the state between Tuesday and Wednesday.
