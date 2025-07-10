At least 120 dead in Texas and 3 in New Mexico after historic floods
The death toll could continue to climb, especially in Texas where more than 170 people are still missing.
The floods in the south of the country left 123 people dead, including 38 children. Search efforts continue in both Texas and New Mexico, so the death toll could rise. At the moment, 120 deaths have been recorded in the former and 3 in the latter.
The Texas county of Kerr was the hardest hit: 95 dead—59 adults and 36 girls—according to the latest report from the local sheriff's office. Fourteen adults and 13 children have yet to be identified. There are 161 missing in the area and over 170 in total.
"At present, over 2100 professional staff and countless volunteers continue to work throughout Kerr County," the sheriff's office added. They also asked neighbors to wait for directions from local authorities to begin debris removal efforts in their own homes.
"Amazing acts of kindness and charity are happening - from our neighbors, from complete strangers, and from charities all over the state," they added: "Texans are stepping up for Texans. While we have some tough days both now and ahead, progress is being made. Stay strong, Kerr County!"
Kerr is home to Camp Mystic, a summer camp where most of the child victims were reported. According to the sheriff's office, five campers and a counselor remain missing.
In New Mexico, the catastrophe struck in the town of Ruidoso, a small town 150 miles south of Albuquerque. Local authorities confirmed the death of three people: a four-year-old girl, a 7-year-old boy and a man between 40 and 50 years old.
"All three individuals were caught in the rushing floodwaters and carried downstream during the catastrophic flooding event that saw the Rio Ruidoso rise to a record-breaking 20 feet, five feet higher than the previous record," Ruidoso authorities maintained. Search and rescue operations were continuing.
