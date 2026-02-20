'Grey's Anatomy' star Eric Dane passes away after being diagnosed with ALS

Published by Víctor Mendoza 20 de febrero, 2026

Actor Eric Dane died at 53. He was best known for his role as a plastic surgeon on the series Grey's Anatomy. Last year, according to AFP, Dane announced he had been diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ELA), the neurological disorder also known as Lou Gehrig’s disease.

"With heavy hearts, we share that Eric Dane passed on Thursday afternoon following a courageous battle with ALS," the American actor's family said in a statement quoted by CBS News. "He spent his final days surrounded by dear friends, his devoted wife, and his two beautiful daughters, Billie and Georgia, who were the center of his world."

"Throughout his journey with ALS, Eric became a passionate advocate for awareness and research, determined to make a difference for others facing the same fight," they continued. "He will be deeply missed, and lovingly remembered always. Eric adored his fans and is forever grateful for the outpouring of love and support he's received. The family has asked for privacy as they navigate this impossible time."

Dane, who was born in San Francisco, made his television debut in a 1991 episode of the series Saved by the Bell. He began playing the role that launched him to fame on Grey's Anatomy in 2006, when he brought to life the handsome surgeon Mark Sloan. He appeared in 139 episodes through 2021. He also appeared in the HBO drama Euphoria.

"Eric was a light," posted on networks Kim Raver, who played Teddy Altman on Grey's. "You’d see it effortlessly shine from him on the set of Grey’s as well as when he was with Rebecca and the girls. During filming he’d get this twinkle in his eye and with a mischievous look, he would deliver with perfect comedic timing, a line of dialogue that would floor you! You will be missed."