New Mexico: Flooding in Ruidoso leaves at least three people missing

Published by Alejandro Baños 9 de julio, 2025

At least three people are unaccounted for in the town of Ruidoso, N.M., after flooding caused by heavy rainfall.

In addition, the flooding caused damage to infrastructure. One house was swept down the street by the flood.

"I've seen the video. We don't know if anyone was in the house," Danielle Silva, spokeswoman for the New Mexico Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Management, said in statements reported by Reuters.

The National Weather Service (NWS) issued a flood warning in Ruidoso, warning residents of the danger and urging them to seek shelter and not to put their lives at risk.

"A DANGEROUS situation is unfolding in RUIDOSO! A FLASH FLOOD EMERGENCY remains in effect! Seek HIGHER GROUND NOW! Do NOT attempt to drive through the floodwaters. The current will carry away your vehicle!" the NWS noted.

Ruidoso Mayor Lynn Crawford acknowledged that he was aware that flooding could occur, although he said that "it hit us harder" than expected. Regarding the missing people, he explained that authorities are working to try to find them.

Emergency services rushed to the locality to carry out rescue and evacuation work. Three people had to be hospitalized for minor injuries.

This situation in Ruidoso coincides with the severe flooding that hit part of Central Texas, which left more than a hundred people dead and around 160 missing.