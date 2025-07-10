DOJ sues California for allowing transgender athletes to participate in women's competition

Published by Víctor Mendoza 10 de julio, 2025

(AFP) On Wednesday, the Department of Justice (DOJ) filed a lawsuit against the state of California over its policy allowing transgender athletes to compete in women’s sports.

Female student athletes in California are being subjected to "unfair competition and reckless endangerment by male participation on female high school sports teams," the DOJ said.

The lawsuit accuses California of violating Title IX, the landmark civil rights law that bans gender discrimination in federally supported educational institutions.

The DOJ lawsuit is the latest chapter in the ongoing standoff between the Trump administration and California over this issue.

Last month, Trump threatened to impose “large-scale” fines against California after a transgender high school athlete won the state track and field championships.

The DOJ lawsuit accuses the California Department of Education and the California Interscholastic Federation of engaging in "unlawful sex discrimination against female student-athletes by allowing males to compete against them."