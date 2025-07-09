California Diocese Allows Missing Mass in Fear of ICE Immigration Operations

Published by Sabrina Martin 9 de julio, 2025

The Diocese of San Bernardino, in California, announced Tuesday that immigrants who fear detention by immigration authorities may be exempted from the moral and spiritual obligation to attend Sunday Mass. The measure, aimed at those experiencing "genuine fear," was signed by Bishop Alberto Rojas and Vicar General Gerard M. Lopez, who cited pastoral concerns as the reason for the decree.

This decision comes after the Trump Administration reinstated the authority of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) to operate without exceptions within the national territory, including properties that were previously considered sensitive areas, such as churches and schools. The amendment seeks to close loopholes that had been exploited by undocumented immigrants to evade the law.

Support for law and order

The change in immigration policy has been celebrated by many conservative and evangelical sectors that value the strengthening of the rule of law and border sovereignty. For these communities, allowing ICE to act without restrictions in all areas of the country is a firm step towards immigration control and national security.

However, some Catholic leaders have expressed concern about the pastoral consequences. Priest James Martin, known for his progressive positions, questioned the move, noting that "not even Catholic churches are considered safe places any longer," and made an indirect call to defend what he called religious freedom.

Growing trend

The San Bernardino diocese is not alone in adopting such a measure. In May, the Diocese of Nashville, Tennessee, had already issued a similar dispensation after registering a notable drop in attendance at Spanish-language Masses. In both cases, church authorities clarified that churches remain open and available to their communities, but the Sunday obligation is suspended if attendance poses a risk to parishioners.

Although the total number of dioceses evaluating similar decisions has not been confirmed, it is evident that this trend responds to a climate of increased compliance with immigration laws.