Support for deportations grows: The majority of Hispanics support Trump's immigration policy
A Cygnal poll found that 78% of voters who switched to Trump in 2024—or are supporting him for the first time—believe he delivers on his promises better than most politicians.
A majority of Hispanic voters support President Donald Trump's secure borders policy. A recent poll found that 50% of Hispanics back ICE’s core mission of removing illegal immigrants from the country.
A study by Cygnal, a leading private polling firm, found that Hispanic voters are now 11 points more likely to support deportations than they were just two months ago.
The poll showed that over 70% of voters believe people who enter the country without legal permission are breaking the law. Additionally, more than 60% support deporting those individuals back to their country of origin.
Just The News
Just The News/Ben Whedon
Democracy and the economy, Americans' top priorities
For the first time since September 2022, when asked about the most important issues, likely voters ranked threats to democracy (18%) ahead of inflation and the economy (17%) as their top concern.
This marks an 18-point decline in concern about inflation and the economy since April.
Additionally, the survey found that 78% of voters who either switched their vote to Trump in 2024 or are supporting him for the first time believe he keeps his promises better than most.
Overall, 50% of voters share this view, and 38% say he does "much better than most."