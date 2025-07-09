Support for deportations grows: The majority of Hispanics support Trump's immigration policy

Published by Williams Perdomo 9 de julio, 2025

A majority of Hispanic voters support President Donald Trump's secure borders policy. A recent poll found that 50% of Hispanics back ICE’s core mission of removing illegal immigrants from the country.

A study by Cygnal, a leading private polling firm, found that Hispanic voters are now 11 points more likely to support deportations than they were just two months ago.

The poll showed that over 70% of voters believe people who enter the country without legal permission are breaking the law. Additionally, more than 60% support deporting those individuals back to their country of origin.

Democracy and the economy, Americans' top priorities



For the first time since September 2022, when asked about the most important issues, likely voters ranked threats to democracy (18%) ahead of inflation and the economy (17%) as their top concern.

This marks an 18-point decline in concern about inflation and the economy since April.

Additionally, the survey found that 78% of voters who either switched their vote to Trump in 2024 or are supporting him for the first time believe he keeps his promises better than most.

Overall, 50% of voters share this view, and 38% say he does "much better than most."