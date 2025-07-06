Texas: Death toll from flooding rises to 50

Published by Alejandro Baños 6 de julio, 2025

(With information from AFP) Devastating floods in central Texas have already claimed 50 lives, including 15 children, according to authorities.

Meanwhile, emergency crews continue searching for dozens of missing people, including children.

Most of the bodies were found in Kerr County, according to Sheriff Larry Leitha. “We have recovered 43 deceased individuals in Kerr County — 28 adults and 15 children,” he said, in remarks reported by AFP.

In Travis County, four people have died and 13 remain missing, Public Information Officer Hector Nieto told AFP.

The body of a 62-year-old woman was found in Tom Green County, according to police, while two additional deaths were reported in Burnet County.

Of the roughly 750 girls attending a Christian summer camp along the Guadalupe River, 27 are missing, according to Dalton Rice, the mayor of Kerrville.

Federal, state, and local authorities have implemented a coordinated plan to search for the missing and recover the bodies of the victims.

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem traveled to Texas to coordinate closely with Governor Greg Abbott. Authorities have deployed all available resources.

"Our hearts are with those impacted by the Central Texas floods. I thank Gov. Abbott, state officials, and the U.S. Coast Guard for their swift, heroic response. President Trump is committed to deploying all federal resources to unify families, rescue the missing, and return recovered loved ones promptly," Noem said after holding a first meeting with Abbott.

"I visited Camp Mystic. It, and the river running beside it, were horrendously ravaged in ways unlike I’ve seen in any natural disaster. The height the rushing water reached to the top of cabins was shocking. We won’t stop until we find every girl who was in those cabins," said Abbott.

Heavy rainfall reportedly caused the Guadalupe River’s flow to triple within minutes, triggering a violent overflow that swept away everything in its path.