Noem pledges to 'renew' National Weather Service to prevent tragedies like the one in Texas

Published by Alejandro Baños 6 de julio, 2025

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem promised that the Trump administration will "renew" the National Weather Service (NWS) with the goal of helping to prevent tragedies like the one produced by the flooding in Central Texas.

During her press appearance after meeting with Texas Governor Greg Abbott, Noem assured that the Trump administration will work to make the NWS more accurate.

"The weather is extremely difficult to predict, but also that the National Weather Service has done well. And at times we have all wanted more time, and more warning, and more alerts, and more notification. We needed to renew this ancient system," Noem said.

The floods that are affecting much of Central Texas have already left a death toll of more than 50 people. In addition, emergency services continue to work to find those still unaccounted for.