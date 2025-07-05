Planned Parenthood says it will sue the Trump administration for cutting its funding through the 'BBB'

Published by Emmanuel Alejandro Rondón 4 de julio, 2025

The Planned Parenthood organization announced it will take the Trump administration to court after the president, following congressional approval, signed into law the "Big Beautiful Bill" (BBB), a mega-legislative package that, among many, many other provisions, limits federal funding for the pro-abortion organization through Medicaid for one year.

Alexis McGill Johnson, the president and CEO of Planned Parenthood, said the BBB is an "unlawful" and "targeted attack" on the abortion organization and the millions of patients it serves each year.

"Everyone deserves access to high-quality, affordable health care. That’s what we’ve been fighting for the last century — and we’ll never stop (...) We’ll be suing the Trump administration to stop this unlawful attack. See you in court," McGill Johnson said in a statement.

The Big Beautiful Bill was passed on Thursday in the House after a very lengthy floor debate and much uncertainty beforehand, with various Republicans threatening not to support the legislative package. Finally, through private negotiations and public pressure, virtually all House Republicans backed the bill that was signed by Trump this July 4.

The "BBB" establishes that abortion providers will not be able to receive Medicaid funding for other reproductive health services such as contraception, cancer screenings or sexually transmitted infection treatments.

Various pro-life groups, which have been fighting for years to defund Planned Parenthood, celebrated the law's passage.

"Defunding the abortion industry, led by Planned Parenthood, marks the greatest pro-life victory since the Dobbs decision," Marjorie Dannenfelser, the president of SBA Pro-Life America, one of the nation's largest pro-life groups, said.

Planned Parenthood also charged that the legislation could force the closure of nearly 200 centers in 24 states, including those where abortion is legal.

The passage of the law comes just days after the Supreme Court made it easier for states to restrict public funding for Planned Parenthood and similar clinics.