LIVE: Trump signed the "One Big, Beautifull Bill"

Published by Joaquín Núñez 4 de julio, 2025

Donald Trump headlined the event to enact the One Big Beautiful Bill, his mega-bill that includes much of his policy priorities. Among other highlights are the renewal of his 2017 tax cut, Medicaid reform, government cuts, school choice expansion and an increased budget for border security.

After months of back and forth among Republicans, 887-page text passed both houses of Congress. It passed first through the House, then was amended by the Senate thanks to a tie-breaker by Vice President JD Vance. Its path to the president's desk ended last Thursday, July 3, when the House decided to approve the Senate version.

The president anticipated a big event at the White House, to celebrate both the signing of the long-awaited bill and July 4.

05:54 pm Mike Johnson gifted Trump the gavel with which the bill was passed in the House Moments after the signing, the Speaker of the House of Representatives presented the president with the gavel that confirmed the final passage of the ‘One Big Beautiful Bill’ in the House. Speaker Mike Johnson hands over his gavel to President Trump pic.twitter.com/Q0ZnnQ2yGr — Acyn (@Acyn) July 4, 2025 "> ">

05:47 pm “This is the most popular bill” "We've delivered no tax on tips, no tax on overtime, and no tax on social security for our great seniors. And that's why when you hear things like that, this is the most popular, it's the biggest bill of its kind ever done by far," Trump added before stepping off the balcony to sign the bill into law.

05:45 pm Trump palpitates the 250th anniversary of the United States The president assured that the legislation will give the country a new impetus ahead of its 250th anniversary in July 2026.



“As we approach the 250th anniversary of America's founding exactly one year from now, we are creating an economy that delivers wealth for the middle class, a border that is sovereign and secure, and a military that is unmatched, unequaled anywhere in the world", he stated.

05:38 pm Thanks to Congressional Leaders One by one, the chairman thanked Mike Johnson, John Thune, Tom Emmer, Steve Scalise, Mike Crapo, John Barrasso and Jodey Arrington, among others, for getting the bill passed.

05:32 pm “Happy 4th of July!” President Trump began his speech by wishing those present and the entire nation a happy Independence Day.

​

​"In a few moments, we're going to make official the greatest victory yet — when I sign the ONE BIG BEAUTIFUL BILL!", he added.