LIVE: Trump signed the "One Big, Beautifull Bill"
The president leaded the event to sign into law his mega-bill, which includes much of his policy priorities.
Donald Trump headlined the event to enact the One Big Beautiful Bill, his mega-bill that includes much of his policy priorities. Among other highlights are the renewal of his 2017 tax cut, Medicaid reform, government cuts, school choice expansion and an increased budget for border security.
After months of back and forth among Republicans, 887-page text passed both houses of Congress. It passed first through the House, then was amended by the Senate thanks to a tie-breaker by Vice President JD Vance. Its path to the president's desk ended last Thursday, July 3, when the House decided to approve the Senate version.
The president anticipated a big event at the White House, to celebrate both the signing of the long-awaited bill and July 4.
Before leaving the event, the president greeted military family members
Trump put on his trademark red cap and went to greet a group of military family members who were present at the White House. All while a version of the song ‘God Bless the USA’ by Lee Greenwood was playing in the background.
Mike Johnson gifted Trump the gavel with which the bill was passed in the House
Moments after the signing, the Speaker of the House of Representatives presented the president with the gavel that confirmed the final passage of the ‘One Big Beautiful Bill’ in the House.
Trump officially signed the ‘One Big Beautiful Bill’
At almost 7 p.m. Eastern time, the president invited the cabinet and congressional leaders to join him to sign the ‘One Big Beautiful Bill’.
“This is the most popular bill”
"We've delivered no tax on tips, no tax on overtime, and no tax on social security for our great seniors. And that's why when you hear things like that, this is the most popular, it's the biggest bill of its kind ever done by far," Trump added before stepping off the balcony to sign the bill into law.
Trump palpitates the 250th anniversary of the United States
The president assured that the legislation will give the country a new impetus ahead of its 250th anniversary in July 2026.
“As we approach the 250th anniversary of America's founding exactly one year from now, we are creating an economy that delivers wealth for the middle class, a border that is sovereign and secure, and a military that is unmatched, unequaled anywhere in the world", he stated.
Thanks to Congressional Leaders
One by one, the chairman thanked Mike Johnson, John Thune, Tom Emmer, Steve Scalise, Mike Crapo, John Barrasso and Jodey Arrington, among others, for getting the bill passed.
“Happy 4th of July!”
President Trump began his speech by wishing those present and the entire nation a happy Independence Day.
"In a few moments, we're going to make official the greatest victory yet — when I sign the ONE BIG BEAUTIFUL BILL!", he added.
Special flyover at the White House
Prior to the President's speech, the national anthem was played with a B-2 bomber and two F-35 fighter jets flying over the event live.
">
LIVE AT THE WHITE HOUSE: A B-2 Bomber from Whiteman Air Force Base is escorted by two F-35 fighters for a special flyover — in honor of those who participated in Operation Midnight Hammer — as the Star-Spangled Banner is played.— Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) July 4, 2025
GOD BLESS AMERICA! 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/DzsYvVXNJP
What's in the One Big Beautiful Bill?
The legislation, passed through the Budget Reconciliation mechanism, bundles Trump's major campaign promises, such as eliminating tip and overtime taxes.
Politics
Complete guide to the 'One Big, Beautiful Bill': What's included in Trump's mega-bill
Joaquín Núñez
Donald Trump and Melania appear on the White House balcony
The president and first lady were present to officially kick off the event.
Expectation at the White House for the signing of the One Big Beautiful Bill
A military orchestra entertains lawmakers and reporters in attendance before Donald Trump's mega-bill signing event begins at the White House. The entire cabinet is at the event, as well as dozens of members of Congress.