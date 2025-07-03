Ford recalls more than 200,000 vehicles due to software failure

Published by Alejandro Baños 3 de julio, 2025

Ford Motor Company will recall more than 200,000 vehicles of different models following the detection of a software flaw that may affect rearview cameras.

Specifically, the factory is recalling 200,061 vehicles of 18 different models. Some of those affected are the 2018-2022 Transit Connect, the 2020-2024 Explorer or the 2021-2024 Bronco Sport.

The defect in question consists of a software bug that causes the rearview cameras to transmit a blank or frozen image when reversing the vehicle.

This problem would reduce the driver's field of vision, potentially leading to traffic accidents and injuries.

Ford Motor Company informed owners that they can take their vehicles to dealers for a free software update.