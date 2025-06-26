Mississippi: Richard Jordan executed for kidnapping and murder of a woman in 1976
The inmate spent nearly half a century awaiting execution, making him the longest-serving prisoner on death row.
(AFP) A man sentenced to death for a 1976 murder who spent nearly half a century on death row was executed Wednesday by lethal injection in Missississippi.
Richard Jordan, 79, sentenced to death for the 1976 kidnapping and murder of Edwina Marter, 34, the wife of a bank executive, was pronounced dead at 6:16pm, according to a statement from the Mississippi Department of Corrections.
Jordan, was the longest-serving death row inmate awaiting execution, added the text.
Following Marter's kidnapping and death, Jordan demanded $25,000 for her ransom. He was arrested on his way to collect the money and after confessing to the murder led authorities to a forest where he had left the body.
This year, 25 executions have already been carried out in the U.S.
Three were carried out by nitrogen inhalation, a method first used by Alabama in 2024, and two by firing squad in South Carolina, for the first time in the United States since 2010.