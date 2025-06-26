Mississippi: Richard Jordan executed for kidnapping and murder of a woman in 1976

Published by Carlos Dominguez 26 de junio, 2025

(AFP) A man sentenced to death for a 1976 murder who spent nearly half a century on death row was executed Wednesday by lethal injection in Missississippi.

Richard Jordan, 79, sentenced to death for the 1976 kidnapping and murder of Edwina Marter, 34, the wife of a bank executive, was pronounced dead at 6:16pm, according to a statement from the Mississippi Department of Corrections.

Jordan, was the longest-serving death row inmate awaiting execution, added the text.

Following Marter's kidnapping and death, Jordan demanded $25,000 for her ransom. He was arrested on his way to collect the money and after confessing to the murder led authorities to a forest where he had left the body.