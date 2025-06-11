Authorities have arrested 330 illegal immigrants in the midst of violent protests in Los Angeles

Published by Williams Perdomo 11 de junio, 2025

White House spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt reported that since June 6, 330 illegal immigrants have been arrested in connection to the Los Angeles riots.

Leavitt detailed that 113 of those illegal immigrants had criminal records. The spokeswoman's information was given during a press conference at the White House.

The spokeswoman also explained that President Donald Trump saw images of Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents being beaten with rocks and Molotov cocktails.

"That's what promoted the President to have this response, that has clearly worked because last night in Los Angeles, you didn't see many of those images," Leavitt highlighted.

The information came just after U.S. Attorney for the Central District of California Bill Essayli said authorities are compiling videos, photos and body-camera footage to identify others who may have committed acts of violence during protests in Los Angeles this weekend.

"We're coming after all these people, so let's be clear this is the beginning, not the end," he said at a news conference today.

The prosecutor also reported that two men were arrested on charges of possession of an unregistered explosive device after allegedly throwing Molotov cocktails at police officers in Paramount and downtown Los Angeles.