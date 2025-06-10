Kristi Noem accuses Mexico's President Claudia Sheinbaum of encouraging protests in Los Angeles

Published by Agustina Blanco 10 de junio, 2025

On Tuesday, U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem accused Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum of encouraging protests in Los Angeles in response to immigration raids.

During a press conference at the White House, Noem stated, "Claudia Sheinbaum came out and encouraged more protests in L.A., and I condemn her for that,” according to reports from Reuters.

She added that while people have the right to demonstrate peacefully, "she should not be encouraging violent protests that are going on,” calling the observed violence "not acceptable" and assuring that it's not going to happen in America.

Mexico responds



For her part, Sheinbaum also responded during a press conference and noted:

"A few moments ago, to a question from a media outlet, the Secretary of Homeland Security of the United States, mistakenly mentioned that I encouraged violent protests in Los Angeles. I inform you that this is absolutely false. Here is my statement from yesterday where I clearly condemn violent demonstrations.

We have always been against it and even more so now from the high responsibility I represent. On the other hand, our position is and will continue to be the defense of honest, hard-working Mexicans who help the economy of the United States and their families in Mexico. I am sure that dialogue and respect are the best way of understanding between our peoples and our nations and that this misunderstanding will be cleared up."

Hace unos momentos, ante una pregunta de un medio, la secretaria de Seguridad Interior de los Estados Unidos, equivocadamente mencionó que alenté protestas violentas en Los Ángeles. Le informo que es absolutamente falso. Aquí dejo mi declaración del día de ayer donde claramente… pic.twitter.com/LEiVxdmvJv — Claudia Sheinbaum Pardo (@Claudiashein) June 10, 2025