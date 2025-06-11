Violent protests against ICE spread to other cities in the US

Published by Carlos Dominguez 11 de junio, 2025

The violent protests that began Sunday in Los Angeles, against Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) immigration raids, have spread to multiple U.S. cities, including New York City; Austin, Texas; San Francisco and Chicago.

Since the beginning of the riots, the Trump administration stated that it will continue to conduct raids and deport illegal immigrants.

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem said Tuesday on X that "ICE will continue to enforce the law."

New York

Anti-ICE protests began in New York City in Foley Square on Tuesday, a plaza in southern Manhattan flanked by numerous courts, including the Immigration Court.

In recent hours, multiple clashes between vandals and police have been reported. At least 80 people were arrested in Manhattan after protesters blocked the entrance to the ICE building in Federal Plaza and threw objects at official vehicles.

"We are here, and if they kick us out, we'll come back," many of the protesters chanted Tuesday in Spanish against the anti-immigration policies of the Trump administration.

"ICE out of NYC" was the slogan of this demonstration.

"We are not one, we are not 100, we are millions, count them well!" shouted the attendees, many of the vandals with their faces covered so as not to be identified.

Mayor Eric Adams declared that demonstrations like those in Los Angeles are "unacceptable" and said they "will not be tolerated" in New York.

Texas

Protests against immigration raids in Texas have escalated in recent hours, with clashes in Austin and Dallas. Local police declared the demonstrations "unlawful assembly," leading to the use of pepper spray and rubber bullets to disperse protesters.

In Austin, many protesters gathered Monday between the state Capitol and a federal building that houses an ICE office.

Texas will deploy the National Guard to its territory to "maintain order," Republican Gov. Greg Abbott announced after protests against anti-immigrant raids prompted President Donald Trump to send military to Los Angeles.

"Texas National Guard will be deployed to locations across the state to ensure peace & order. Peaceful protest is legal. Harming a person or property is illegal & will lead to arrest," Gov. Greg Abbott wrote on the X network, adding that the Guard will employ "every tool" to help "maintain order."

San Francisco

Protests in San Francisco resulted in the arrests of about 150 people and have included multiple clashes with police, property damage and vandalism.

The San Francisco Police Department reported that protesters resorted to violence, leading to the intervention of authorities.

Chicago

Thousands of people protested Tuesday in the city's downtown area. According to the Chicago Sun Times, protesters have shut down streets and held sit-ins in front of the Immigration Court and Federal Plaza to call for an end to deportations of illegal immigrants.

During the protests there were signs in English and Spanish with slogans such as "The People Say ICE Out of Chicago!"

The situation has become tense, and there have been multiple clashes between protesters and police.

Protests against ICE continue, and according to reports, these will continue to spread. At the moment, protests are also being reported in Washington, D.C.; Atlanta and Seattle.