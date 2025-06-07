Fugitive ex-cop Grant Hardin, 'Devil in the Ozarks,' captured

Published by Virginia Martínez 7 de junio, 2025

After 13 days of searching, authorities confirmed the arrest of Grant Hardin, an ex-cop sentenced to prison for rape and murder.

Known as the "Devil in the Ozarks," he escaped from prison the North Central Unit in Calico Rock, Izard County, Ark., on Sunday, May 25. Disguised as a prison officer, he managed to get a guard to open a security door for him through which he escaped.

The Arkansas Department of Corrections reported that dogs detected his scent in the mountains, about a mile from the prison. Local, state and federal authorities, including special forces from the Border Patrol, participated in the search.

The Border Patrol Special Operations Group shared images of Hardin on social media.

"A very dangerous individual"



The FBI had offered a reward of up to $20,000 for information that could lead to his arrest. The agency warned then that he "should be considered armed and dangerous and an escape risk."

Experts had warned that the fugitive's past in law enforcement would give him a dangerous advantage. In addition, agents handling the case had noted that the wooded areas around Stone County, which lies east of the Ozark Mountains, where it was believed he might be, could be full of unstaffed, unlocked cabins and sheds where he could hide.