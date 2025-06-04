Florida: A small plane crashed into the Indian River at Melbourne Beach

Published by Agustina Blanco 4 de junio, 2025

A small plane crashed Wednesday in the waters of the Indian River near the 3000 block of River Villa Way, across from the Beachwood condominiums, reported the Brevard County Sheriff's Office.

The incident, which occurred in the afternoon hours, generated concern in the local community and mobilized rescue crews.

Witnesses in the area reported seeing two people and a dog come out of the submerged aircraft after impact, according to reports from local media outlets such as ClickOrlando.

A Sheriff's Office spokesman confirmed to the media outlet that "some persons were seen by witnesses exiting the plane after it went into the water.”

All of the plane's occupants made it safely to shore with the help of a third party and were reported to be in good condition, the local media outlet notes.