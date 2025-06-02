California: 2.4 magnitude earthquake recorded in Long Beach
The quake was recorded less than a mile from Los Angeles and two miles from Carson.
The Geological Survey reported that a magnitude 2.4 earthquake was reported Sunday night at 11:34 p.m. Pacific time in Long Beach.
According to the report, obtained by the Los Angeles Times, it detailed that the quake was recorded less than a mile from Los Angeles, two miles from Carson, four miles from Signal Hill and four miles from Rancho Palos Verdes.
Authorities said the event did not immediately cause damage or injuries. The earthquake occurred at a depth of 7.6 miles.
World
Earthquake in Ecuador leaves at least one person injured and several buildings destroyed
Virginia Martínez