Voz media US Voz.us
Apple store Voz-media Play store Voz Media

California: 2.4 magnitude earthquake recorded in Long Beach

The quake was recorded less than a mile from Los Angeles and two miles from Carson.

California Earthquake - Earth Quaketrack Screenshot

California Earthquake - Earth Quaketrack ScreenshotCalifornia Earthquake - Screenshot Earth Quaketrack

Williams Perdomo
Published by
Williams Perdomo

The Geological Survey reported that a magnitude 2.4 earthquake was reported Sunday night at 11:34 p.m. Pacific time in Long Beach.

According to the report, obtained by the Los Angeles Times, it detailed that the quake was recorded less than a mile from Los Angeles, two miles from Carson, four miles from Signal Hill and four miles from Rancho Palos Verdes.

Authorities said the event did not immediately cause damage or injuries. The earthquake occurred at a depth of 7.6 miles.

tracking