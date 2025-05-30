Democrats prepare turbulent farewell to Musk, say he probably committed crimes that will be investigated

Published by Diane Hernández 30 de mayo, 2025

Democratic Rep. Suhas Subramanyam accused Elon Musk and his Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) of committing actions that may have crossed into criminal territory. The representative from Virginia gave his statements Thursday during an interview on MSNBC's "The Weeknight."

The debate began when show co-host Symone Sanders claimed she's seen a lot of headlines in the past 24 hours about Elon Musk's departure from Washington. And she suggested that the mogul, an advisor to Trump during his first months in office, "is finished."

"Elon Musk and his DOGE 'peeps,' if you will, they installed servers within the White House complex. They were integral within the Office of Presidential Personnel, which has tentacles out into every single agency. They have inroads into every single agency now. DOGE was in there, and the servers, I don't think, have left the White House. So what are the Democrats going to do about the data? Are they going to follow up on this?" added Sanders.

In response to his comments, Subramanyam was quick to criticize Musk's conduct and intentions, "Yeah, I hear he's on some image repair tour. I think the best way for him to repair his image is to reverse all the damage he did to our government, to the American people. And yeah, those servers are a big issue. We want to continue to investigate that. And certainly, I think some crimes may have been committed over the past three or four months, and they are gonna come to light one way or another ... even if it take us [Democrats] getting into power again, but we will subpoena people and find out."

The representative's statements come hours after Musk made his departure from the federal government official just two days before the end of his term as a "special employee," a limited 130-day service role.