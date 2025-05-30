Despite Musk's departure, State Dept. maintains DOGE reform agenda

Published by Sabrina Martin 29 de mayo, 2025

Elon Musk no longer heads the Office of Global Development and Efficiency (DOGE), but the reforms he pushed for during his tenure will continue to define the direction of the State Department. A senior agency official confirmed that the changes introduced under his leadership will not only be maintained, but deepened.

The businessman announced on Wednesday the end of his role as a "special government employee" via his social network X. During his tenure, he spearheaded staff cuts, the elimination of foreign aid programs and the dissolution of the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID), arguing inefficiency and lack of oversight.

More efficiency, less structure

Musk's departure does not represent a change of course, but a consolidation of his vision: less bureaucracy, simpler structures, and greater control over foreign policy resources. His tenure was brief, but his approach is shaping up to be a lasting transformation within the state apparatus.

In line with that vision, Secretary Marco Rubio announced Thursday an internal restructuring that contemplates the elimination or merger of more than 300 offices and agencies of the State Department, which is equivalent to more than 40% of its current structure. Currently, the institution has around 700 offices.

"We have too many godd--- offices" stated a senior official. "We’re trying to shrink offices rather than create them."

Musk's team remains

Several of Musk's staff will also remain embedded in the administration. White House spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt assured that "DOGE's mission will continue" and that many of its members have been appointed as political appointees.

One of them is Jeremy Lewin, recently appointed to a senior State Department post. Although he has denied working directly with Musk, his appointment is perceived as an extension of the agenda the entrepreneur promoted during his time in government.