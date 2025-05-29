Washington: Lakewood shooting leaves at least seven injured, three in critical condition

Published by Alejandro Baños 29 de mayo, 2025

A shooting at a park in Lakewood (Washington) left at least seven people injured. Five were hospitalized, with three in critical condition.

The incident took place late at night in Harry Todd Park, located in the Tillicum neighborhood. Security forces responded quickly after receiving the alert and rushed to the scene.

At the scene, they found seven people injured. Two were treated on-site and released to go home, while five others with more serious injuries were taken to nearby hospitals. According to the latest reported from The Seattle Times, three are feared dead.

So far, no suspects have been arrested, and the investigation is ongoing.

Seattle shooting

A few miles from Lakewood, in Seattle, a shooting left three people injured.

The shooting occurred near Union Street. The Seattle Police Department reported that they are investigating the incident and actively searching for the suspect.