Supreme Court won't review case of student suspended for wearing ‘There are only two genders’ T-shirt

Published by Diane Hernández 27 de mayo, 2025

The Supreme Court on Tuesday refused to hear the case involving a Massachusetts student who was banned from attending school for wearing a T-shirt that criticized the transgender movement.

Liam Morrison, as the Nichols Middle School student is called, filed the lawsuit through his father and stepmother, Christopher and Susan Morrison. The minor's representatives argue that the school violated his right to free speech by banning him from wearing two T-shirts with the words "There are only two genders" and "There are [censored] genders" on the front.

The school justification

Liam was sent home on both occasions after refusing to change his shirt at school. Student officials said the clothing made his classmates feel unsafe, and a court agreed, ruling that the message was demeaning to transgender students.

However, two other judges, Clarence Thomas and Samuel Alito, dissented from that decision, arguing that the court should have taken the boy's case.

Court delayed

The court’s decision comes nearly a year after the First Circuit Court of Appeals ruled against Liam and his parents in June 2024, finding that the school was justified in asking him to remove his shirt and sending him home when he refused.

According to court documents, Morrison who was in seventh grade at the time, was sent home in May 2023 after refusing to remove his shirt a first time. He subsequently wore the same garment with the inscription "only two" covered with a piece of tape with the word "censored" on it. The school also ordered him to take it off.

The boy said in a 2023 interview with Fox News Digital that his T-shirt was not directed at anyone specifically. "I'm just expressing my opinion on a statement that I believe to be true," Liam said at the time.

The Morrison family was represented by the Alliance Defending Freedom and the Massachusetts Family Institute.