Trump administration to pay illegal immigrants $1,000 to leave the country

Published by Williams Perdomo 5 de mayo, 2025

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) announced that it will implement a plan to provide financial and travel assistance to illegal immigrants, helping them return to their countries of origin through the CBP Home app.

According to the department, any undocumented immigrant who uses the CBP Home app to voluntarily self-deport will receive a $1,000 stipend, payable upon confirmation of their return to their home country through the app.

For the department, self-deportation is a "dignified way to leave the country" and will allow undocumented immigrants to avoid being arrested by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

The first person to use the travel assistance program is a Honduran national Authorities confirmed that the first undocumented immigrant to use the travel assistance program has already returned to Honduras.

DHS projects that, even with the stipend costs, using CBP Home will reduce deportation expenses by approximately 70%. Currently, the average cost of arresting, detaining, and removing an undocumented individual is $17,121.

"If you are here illegally, self-deportation is the best, safest and most cost-effective way to leave the United States to avoid arrest. DHS is now offering illegal aliens financial travel assistance and a stipend to return to their home country through the CBP Home App," said Secretary Kristi Noem.

"This is the safest option for our law enforcement, aliens and is a 70% savings for US taxpayers. Download the CBP Home App TODAY and self-deport," the Homeland Security secretary added.